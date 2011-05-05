Boy, two, with brain cancer is 'cured' after secretly being fed medical mar

In 1974 researchers at the medical college of Virginia, funded by the National Institute of Health to determine if cannabis harmed the immune system, found instead that it shrank or destroyed tumors. The DEA quickly shut the study down and censored the results. It wasn't until 2000 that Dr. Manuel Guzman of Completense University in Madrid Spain rediscovered this fact and these results have been censored as well. In fact many, many studies have proven it to be true. Cannabis is also proven to reduce the inflammation after traumatic brain injury and stroke, promote the growth of brain cells, inhibit the plaque that causes Alzheimer's, kill deadly MRSA and safely treat hundreds of diseases while our government continues to claim it has no medicinal value. They even refuse to accept the fact that before it became illegal cannabis tinctures, fluid extracts an flowers were the most commonly used medicines in the USA. In fact almost every major drug company and many mom and pop drug stores produced them. Of course they deleted this information from the pharmacopoeia in 1941.

We can most certainly afford health care but first we have to destroy the beast that ignores and censors the Truth!